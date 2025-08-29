Compound Planning Inc. Purchases New Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ITT by 3,513.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in ITT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 72.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $172.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average is $147.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $174.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

