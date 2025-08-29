Compound Planning Inc. Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 525,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after acquiring an additional 491,797 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.4%

OXY opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.