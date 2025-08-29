Compound Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 58.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RITM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jones Trading upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

