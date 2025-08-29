Compound Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Compound Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 405.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,769,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,695,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,747,000 after buying an additional 1,586,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,724.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,469,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 1,430,896 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,632,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,321 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.23 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.