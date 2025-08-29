Compound Planning Inc. Sells 186 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.30.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

