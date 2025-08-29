Compound Planning Inc. Sells 314 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,177,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,681,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,954,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,595,000 after purchasing an additional 425,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,018,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $185,597,000 after purchasing an additional 268,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,836,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 12.9%

COO opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

