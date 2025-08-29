Compound Planning Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 781,045 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,111,000 after purchasing an additional 211,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 182,743 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.