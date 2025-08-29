Compound Planning Inc. Sells 752 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Compound Planning Inc. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $74.57.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

