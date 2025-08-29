Compound Planning Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

