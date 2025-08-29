Compound Planning Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 166.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 1,451.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

SBS stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

