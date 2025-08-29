Compound Planning Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216,903 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,099,000 after buying an additional 117,796 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 36.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.91.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $174.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.59 and its 200-day moving average is $273.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

