Compound Planning Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

