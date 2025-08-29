Compound Planning Inc. Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $81,747,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $64,636,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $50,161,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $54,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,815,000 after acquiring an additional 999,797 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

ROL opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The business had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

