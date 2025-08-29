Compound Planning Inc. Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,605,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 173.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $516,622,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 105,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 146.4% during the first quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $280.42 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $318.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.72 and a 200-day moving average of $248.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,078.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 291.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.49.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,550,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,392,338.30. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

