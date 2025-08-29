Conduent Inc. $CNDT Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Conduent were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 63.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of CNDT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $442.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Conduent Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.00 million. Conduent had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Singular Research raised shares of Conduent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

