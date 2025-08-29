CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) versus Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CONMED and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 4 1 0 2.20 Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Pro-Dex has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than CONMED.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CONMED has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 8.31% 14.43% 6.05% Pro-Dex 14.61% 29.08% 16.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Pro-Dex”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.33 billion 1.25 $132.42 million $3.53 15.21 Pro-Dex $53.84 million 2.81 $2.13 million $2.80 16.59

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats CONMED on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. It markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also provides battery-powered and autoclavable bone power tool systems for use in orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries under Hall surgical brand name. In addition, it offers general surgery products, including clinical insufflation systems under AirSeal brand; smoke removal devices under Buffalo Filter brand; endomechanical products, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in minimally invasive surgeries; and electrosurgical solution comprising monopolar and bipolar generators, argon beam coagulation generators, handpieces, smoke management systems and other accessories. Further, the company provides endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. It markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

