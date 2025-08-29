ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.9524.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

