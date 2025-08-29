Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4,751.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2,327.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

CCSI stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $506.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

