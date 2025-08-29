Costain Group (LON:COST) Insider Purchases £19,800 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Kate Rock purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 per share, with a total value of £19,800.

Kate Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Kate Rock purchased 10,000 shares of Costain Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £13,800.

LON:COST opened at GBX 134.40 on Friday. Costain Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 85.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 172.40. The stock has a market cap of £359.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Costain Group ( LON:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts predict that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Costain Group from GBX 150 to GBX 175 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.50.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

