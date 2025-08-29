Coty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,116 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof27% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,667 call options.

Coty Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of COTY opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Laurent Mercier bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,775.36. This represents a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Srinivasan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,034.56. This represents a 399.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 305,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,420 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Coty by 1,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

