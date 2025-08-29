Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 464.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $301,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 613,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. The trade was a 21.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $16,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,061,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,363,588.86. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock valued at $113,118,257. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $131.82 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $134.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 488.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

See Also

