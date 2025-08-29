CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

CRSP stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%.The company’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simeon George acquired 989,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

