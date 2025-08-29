CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.98.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $442.00 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

