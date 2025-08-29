CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $430.00. The stock had previously closed at $422.61, but opened at $410.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $434.17, with a volume of 4,077,276 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.98.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

