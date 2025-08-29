CW Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in Vontier Corporation $VNT

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

