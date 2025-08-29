CW Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7,293.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,432 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after buying an additional 2,779,615 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $8,080,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,398,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,626,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $6,582,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.60 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.19 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.21%.Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 242,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,956.22. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

