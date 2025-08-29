CW Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

CW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $6,349,680. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $187.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.