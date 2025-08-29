CW Advisors LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

