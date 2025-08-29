CW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 25.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 20.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $263.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.67 and a 12 month high of $437.06.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.71.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

