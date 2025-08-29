Desjardins Expects Stronger Earnings for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNSFree Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.80. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$85.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$85.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$76.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$62.57 and a 52-week high of C$86.39.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 67.00%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

