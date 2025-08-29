Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 310.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ TLN opened at $388.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.90. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $394.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TLN shares. UBS Group set a $431.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $353.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

