Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,819 Shares of Flushing Financial Corporation $FFIC

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,755,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Flushing Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $13.68 on Friday. Flushing Financial Corporation has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.95%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

