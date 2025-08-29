Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,140 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately70% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,737 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 576.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 87,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,040.0% during the second quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.45. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

