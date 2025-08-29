Docusign Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,197 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof61% compared to the average daily volume of 10,082 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docusign

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. Docusign has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

