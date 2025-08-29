Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $17.10. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Domo shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 385,949 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOMO. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 price target on Domo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 13,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $165,938.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,079,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,843.28. The trade was a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 282,943 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $15,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 78.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 589,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $616.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.07 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.190–0.110 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at -0.070–0.030 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

