Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $81.34 and last traded at $80.83, with a volume of 364286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.