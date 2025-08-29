Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2025

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Dongfeng Motor Group Trading Up 1.0%

OTCMKTS DNFGY opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $63.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.