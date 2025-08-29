Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Dongfeng Motor Group Trading Up 1.0%
OTCMKTS DNFGY opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $63.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
