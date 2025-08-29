Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $256.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $285.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.84. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

