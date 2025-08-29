EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on EchoStar from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

View Our Latest Report on SATS

EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth $3,762,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3,470.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 85,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.