Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $540.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Elbit Systems traded as high as $501.99 and last traded at $496.50, with a volume of 3781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.19.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elbit Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.3%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,687,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $8,220,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.