Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $540.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Elbit Systems traded as high as $501.99 and last traded at $496.50, with a volume of 3781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.19.
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 22.70%.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
