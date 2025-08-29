Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spire FY2025 Earnings

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Spire in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Spire stock opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Spire has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

