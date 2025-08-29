Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.68.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $272.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $200.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.29%.The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,758 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

