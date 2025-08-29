Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $113,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,554 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

