First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,291.1667.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,869,625. This represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 500.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,003.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,995.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,900.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.