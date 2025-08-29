First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $225.84 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.8424.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 price objective (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Up 3.0%

FSLR opened at $197.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Solar has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,134 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,664. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth $557,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Solar by 93.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,493 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth $5,958,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 262.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth $247,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.