First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG Stake Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094,369 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $40,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 124,233.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,048.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

