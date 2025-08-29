Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $41,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $150.03 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $154.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In other news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

