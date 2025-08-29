Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Five Below Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $150.03 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $154.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Five Below by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Five Below by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,940.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

