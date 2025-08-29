Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $557,336.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $37,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1,249.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,510,886 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 1,398,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $29,349,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 890.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,369 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,661,000 after buying an additional 941,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,562,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

