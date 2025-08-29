Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Foot Locker Trading Down 5.2%

NYSE:FL opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $557,336.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,832 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,765,000 after acquiring an additional 136,836 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 20.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,707 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 384,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,504 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,736,845 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 135,982 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

